Al-Qadir Trust case: Bushra Bibi gets protective bail till 23rd

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday granted protective bail to Bushra Bibi, former first lady, and wife of PT Chairman Imran Khan, until May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Shakil Ahmad heard the case. As the hearing commenced, the court was informed that the accused had not yet appeared before the court. Justice Rizvi expressed his dismay over the absence of Bushra Bibi. Then, the petitioner’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, tendered an apology for the delay and informed the court that his client is on the court premises and will join the proceedings shortly.

The judge remarked that putting the court on hold for someone is embarrassing not only for the court but for the counsel as well. The petitioner should be present in the courtroom at her assigned time, the judge added.

The court adjourned for a while at the request of Bushra Bibi’s lawyer. Later, Bushra Bibi appeared in court accompanied by her husband, Imran Khan. Interestingly, Bushra Bibi reached the courtroom after her guards had cloaked her in white sheets. Khawaja Haris requested the court grant Bushra Bibi 10 days of protective bail.

The counsel contended that the National Accountability Bureau has initiated an investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case and that the bureau may move forward with an arrest. Haris claimed that the bureau’s investigation is absurd and that Bushra Bibi has nothing to do with the allegations levelled against her. The court, after the appearance of Bushra Bibi, granted her protective bail until May 23.