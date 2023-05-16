LWMC places over 300 containers painted with truck art

LAHORE:LWMC has placed more than 300 painted containers with truck art and 150 bins in the City to avoid littering and to revive the famous truck art of Pakistan.

The special truck art artists painted these containers in LWMC workshop. These included calligraphy and floral designs with meaningful messages to evoke social causes.

Each container was different and elaborately decorated with a thought to promote the art and use of these containers to maintain the beauty of provincial metropolis. The painted containers have been placed at PU Old Campus, near Regal Chowk, Lahore Zoo, Alhamra Hall, Mall Road, Main Market, Noor Jahan Road, Gulberg Galleria, Jail Road, Hali Road, Main Ferozepur, outside Barkat Market, Karim Market, Moon Market, Shadman, MM Alam Road, Liberty, Garhi Shahu, and other prominent points of the city.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din visited Gulberg Town and checked Main Market, Mini Market, Noor Jahan Road and adjacent areas in order to review the cleanliness operation and placement of truck art containers.

While talking on the occasion, LWMC CEO stated that providing ideal sanitation facilities to the citizens was the first priority and department was taking all measures to promote the cleanliness. The initiative of placing containers with truck arts was taken to avoid the littering in the city and to promote disposing of garbage in bins, he said. He said negligence in the matter of cleanliness was not acceptable in any case, he said adding that LWMC workers were performing their duties in all three shifts and officers were ensuring 100% attendance of workers in the field. LWMC CEO requested the citizens to play their due role in cleaning the city. Citizens can contact LWMC helpline 1139 or use social media for redressal of complaints.