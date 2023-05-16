UHS announces MBBS, DPT results

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Monday, announced the results of the MBBS and DPT third professional annual examinations 2022.

According to the notification, around 5,391 candidates from 44 medical colleges appeared in MBBS third professional, out of which, 4,700 passed and 653 failed. The success rate was 87.80 percent. Hira Zahoor of Nishtar Medical College, Multan, secured first position with 910/1000 marks, Sawaira Riaz of Multan Medical and Dental College, Multan, secured second position with 902 marks and Muhammad Haseeb Jamil of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur, bagged third position with 896 marks. Supplementary exams will start on June 16.

Moreover, a total of 429 candidates from 17 colleges appeared in the DPT third professional annual examinations 2022, out of which 386 passed and 43 failed – a success rate of 89.98 percent. Muhammad Abdullah of Bakhtawar Amin Medical College Multan secured the first position with 789/900 marks, Raina Ehsan of Lahore Medical and Dental College Lahore got second position with 777 marks while Bisma Malik and Shawana Aftab of Bakhtawar Amin Medical College Multan shared the third position both securing 774 marks. All results can be viewed on the UHS website.