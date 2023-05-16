Students, parents protest decision on Central Model School

LAHORE: Dozens of parents of students of Govt Central Model School staged a demonstration here on Monday to protest against the Punjab government’s plan to hand over the school to Daanish Schools Authority to convert it into a centre of excellence.

Carrying banners and placards, the demonstrators were also joined by students. They observed that the move would jeopardise the future of students already enrolled in the school. They said the move would not be acceptable at any cost and demanded the government withdraw its decision in the best interest of the students.

Talking to The News, mother of a student said that Central Model School was already performing well and there was no need to hand it over to Daanish Schools Authority and convert it into a centre of excellence. She said the move had created unrest among the students and the teachers. “The government should withdraw its decision immediately,” she said and added that no parent would compromise on the future of their kids.

The demonstrators also observed that the Caretaker government should avoid taking such decisions and that too without consultation with the stakeholders. Later, they dispersed peacefully and warned to continue their protest in case the government did not withdraw its decision.