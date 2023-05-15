Retired teachers of ICT schools struggle for pending dues

Islamabad: Retired teachers from various colleges of Islamabad under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) find themselves caught in a distressing situation as they face difficulties in obtaining their pending dues, including the grant of traveling allowance (TA) on retirement and house rental ceiling.

Despite years of selfless service to the federal department and the nation, these educators have been left disappointed and disheartened by the callous attitude displayed by the authorities.

Inam Ellahi, a retired Associate Professor of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8, who served for about 30 years in different ICT colleges, while sharing his concerns told this agency, "I retired in August 2022, and it’s now May 2023, but my pending grant of TA has not been cleared by the FDE. Additionally, my rental ceiling remains unpaid for a year. It would have been a fitting gesture if retired teachers were given their dues before retirement, but unfortunately, nobody seems to care.” This has put me under immense financial strain as I continue to reside in a rented house at Sector I-10/2."Professor Iftikhar Ahmed, who was retired from Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce H-8/4, shared a similar complaint regarding the non-payment of his rental ceiling for 19 months.