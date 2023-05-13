149 fellows awarded certificates at NICVD graduation ceremony

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) conducted its graduation ceremony 2023 for its fellows recently.

A total of 149 fellows were awarded certificates for completing post-fellowship training in adult cardiology, paediatric cardiology, adult cardiac surgery, cardiothoracic anesthesia, critical care, cardiac imaging, electrophysiology, interventional cardiology and diploma in adult cardiology.

Professor Khalid Masud Gondal, president of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), was the chief guest of the ceremony. Congratulating the fellows, their parents and the NICVD’s management, Prof Gondal said it is a matter of enormous pride and honour for the NICVD to conduct this great ceremony for its fellows.

He acknowledged the positive impact of systems and processes of the NICVD postgraduate programme in the areas of healthcare and education not only in the Sindh province but also all over Pakistan.

Prof Gondal added that the NICVD is taking important initiatives in order to keep up with these advancements by upgrading curricula, enhancing skills, improving teaching practices, fostering research and setting high standards in line with the international benchmarks. The NICVD grew as a leading research institution and earn the highest ranking among national and international academic institutions, he said and wished the NICVD every success in its future endeavours.

NICVD Executive Director Professor Nadeem Qamar said that it gives him immense pleasure to welcome all participants to this graduation ceremony. “By the grace of Almighty Allah, we have achieved this milestone through the untiring efforts of our dedicated faculty members and trainees and we have gathered here today to celebrate our collective achievement.”

He said the NICVD’s fellowship programme focuses on producing skilled doctors, equipped with the highest standards of leadership and management skills as well as ethical practices so that they are able to function as competent and compassionate specialists.

Prof Qamar further stated that NICVD is one of the leading centers for postgraduate training in adult cardiology, paediatric cardiology, cardiothoracic anaesthesiology, adult cardiac surgery, cardiac imaging, critical care and interventional cardiology. It also offers diploma in adult cardiology.