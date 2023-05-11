UK monitoring situation in Pakistan carefully: Rishi Sunak

LONDON: Britain is monitoring the situation in Pakistan carefully, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan sparked unrest.
“The arrest of the former prime minister is an internal matter for Pakistan. We support peaceful democratic processes and adherence to the rule of law and we are monitoring the situation carefully,” Sunak told lawmakers.
