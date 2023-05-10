All is lost in Pakistan squash

ISLAMABAD: As the officials of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) mostly working directly with players’ training and grooming, sit ‘pretty cool’ in the comfort of their rooms, the country’s international repute in the game continues to plunge further with each passing day as the nation with an envious history are now rated outsiders of the game.

Not a single Pakistan player has been drawn in the pool of 64 in the $ half a million World Championship that started in the USA City of Chicago a few days back. Courtesy to careless, casual and raw handling of players by officials who have absolutely no knowledge of the game and players grooming and coaching, Pakistan has not been able to raise even one player capable of competing in the world’s most prestigious event.

Even the countries like India, Malaysia and other smaller squash playing nations have a notable representation in the prestigious event. Only the former world champions Pakistan who has produced numerous world champions over the years are missing out the cut.

India top player Saurav Ghosal who is of the same age to that of Aamir Atlas and even less talented than him, has made it to the quarter-finals. Reports emerging from Chicago suggest that the entire world squash fraternity is talking about Pakistan’s conspicuous absence and the reasons behind this down fall of the game in the country that has produced uncrowned kings of squash like Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan and others like Hashim Khan, Qamar Zaman and Gogi Allauddin.

Those following the game of squash know well that this downfall was not an abrupt or sudden one-it took years (almost nine to ten) for these incompetent officials, coaches and trainers to drag down the whole system to a point of almost no return.

Admitted that players have their own role in the downfall but more importantly some self-centered officials have greater responsibility for this systematic fall in standards. Players’ mental and physical grooming and even handling of those who attain maturity by these raw officials dealt a telling blow to the Pakistan cause.

Be it Asian Senior Championship or other major events at senior level Pakistan players participated in recent times, the performance was pathetic in all definitions of the game and indeed a wake-up call yet none woke up.

However, several junior players were seen complaining about officials’ indifferent attitude with one of the most talented juniors Hamza Khan even had to go through the international ban on non-compliance and his inability to compete in a reputed international tournament despite getting wild-cards.

Now Pakistan squash is standing at the crossroads with no immediate solution to even go closer to the reputation the country enjoyed in the past. As for the future, the only way out from this dark dungeon is to make a fresh start and with fresh knowledgeable faces who don’t have the lust to work for personal gains rather should be more interested in players grooming.

There is nothing to be that much concerned as Pakistan still have talent in abundance, what they lack is sincere and technically sound coaches to look after players training and grooming. What a talented player requires is sound coaching and international exposure.

The PSF high-ups must target the grooming of three to four youngsters and provide them with every possible facility at the senior level, enabling them to excel. Junior squash is more about spotting the talent.

Efforts should be redoubled to spot talent at the right age and help it attain maturity providing the systematic training facility with sheer commitment and sincerity.