Spain embassy, Alhamra host concert

LAHORE:The Alhamra and the Embassy of Spain in Pakistan hosted a solo cello concert by internationally renowned Spanish cellist Aldo Mata. The event took place in at Alhamra Arts Centre. A diverse and enthusiastic audience attended the event.

The concert, part of the ongoing cultural exchange programme between Pakistan and Spain, featured a captivating performance by Mata. The audience was treated to a mesmerising rendition of Gaspar Cassadó's Suite for Cello Solo and JS Bach's Suites for Cello Solo 1, 2, and 3. Mata's impeccable technique and mastery of the cello left the audience in awe, and his passionate performance was met with enthusiastic applause.

The event’s chief guest was honorable, Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan, HE Jose A de Ory, who expressed his delight at the cultural collaboration between the two nations. The Executive Director of the Alhamra Arts Council, Muhammad Saleem Sagar, highlights such events' importance in promoting cultural exchange and fostering understanding between nations.

The event was a resounding success, showcasing the talent of a world-class artist and promoting cultural exchange between Pakistan and Spain. The Alhamra Arts Council and the Embassy of Spain in Pakistan are committed to continuing this cultural exchange program and bringing more such events to Lahore.