Financial literacy and personal finance management are vital skills that can have a significant impact on an individual’s financial wellbeing. Unfortunately, despite their importance, financial literacy remains a significant challenge in Pakistan, with only a small percentage of the population possessing the necessary knowledge to make informed financial decisions. Many people in Pakistan, especially those in rural areas, do not have access to formal financial services. This lack of access to financial services makes it difficult for them to save, invest, or plan for their future.
By promoting financial education and increasing financial inclusion, Pakistan can empower its citizens to improve their financial wellbeing. It is crucial for the government, the private sector, and civil society to work together to address this challenge and build a financially inclusive and prosperous Pakistan for all.
Asia Kanwal
Layyah
