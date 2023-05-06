Suspect detained as Ahmadiyya community’s place of worship vandalised

HYDERABAD: Police detained a suspect on Friday, a day after a place of worship of the Ahmadiyya community was vandalised by miscreants in the Mirpurkhas district.

According to Gharibabad Police Station SHO Imtiaz Ahmed, some people damaged the old place of worship, including its dome, in the Dholanabad area on Thursday morning. The building also developed cracks as a result, he said.

Mirpurkhas SSP Captain retired Muhammad Asad Ali told The News that the investigation into the incident was going on, and one suspect had been detained. He said that there was no loss of life in the incident and soon the culprits would be brought to justice.

Condemning the attack, Ahmadiyya community spokesman Amir Mahmood said that on May 4 a group of 150 people vandalised and set fire to their place of worship. The group destroyed the minarets and caused extensive damage to the interior of the worship place, he said. Mahmood said the police were not registering a case, and it was unfortunate that state institutions were delaying action instead of taking immediate steps against extremists.