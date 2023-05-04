‘Police determined to resolve public issues’

Islamabad: District Police Officer (DPO) Rural Zone, Hassan Jahangir organised an open court (kutcheri) and dressed the participants of the open court held at Shahzad Town police station jurisdiction. The concerned police officers including the SDPO, SHO and notables of the area were present on the occasion.

At the outset of the proceedings, the participants shared their grievances and also gave suggestions to resolve them. The DPO issued orders on the spot to address the issues of the participants and assured them that their suggestions will be taken into account. Addressing the gathering, DPO Rural Zone said the police were determined to resolve the issues faced by the residents. He said the open courts were helpful in maintaining direct relationships with the public. The DPO rural said that better strategy on part of the police led to reduction in crime in the city. However, he further said that the police were taking strict measures to control crime. He asked the citizens to cooperate with the police in controlling the crime in the city. He said that any complainant can approach him for redressal of his issues at any time. He also asked the people to immediately report to the police in case of suspicious activity around them.