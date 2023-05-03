 
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Pakistan, Oman talks on air services agreement begin

By Hanif Khalid
May 03, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Talks between Pakistan and Oman on an air services agreement started here on Tuesday. The negotiations will continue till Thursday.

A delegation of Oman’s aviation had arrived in Islamabad yesterday. An agreement will be signed to facilitate flights and other services between the two countries. Both sides will also finalise a proposal to start flights between Muscat and Karachi and Muscat and Gwadar.