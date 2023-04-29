Ghani asks people to vote for PPP candidates in LG by-polls

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has appealed to the people of Karachi to vote in favour of the candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party contesting the by-elections to be held on May 7, 2023, in 11 vacant union committees of the city.

In a video message released on Friday, he said the people of Karachi in the local government elections earlier held in the city in January this year had reposed full confidence in the PPP, and as a result the party emerged as the single largest party in the provincial capital.

Ghani, who is also the PPP’s Karachi president, said the next mayor would belong to the PPP. The by-elections on May 7 are going to be held in one UC of District South in Lyari, three UCs of District West as two of them are in Orangi and one in Mominabad, one UC of District Keamari in Baldia Town, three UCs of District Central, and in three UCs of District Korangi.