Bilawal says no meeting sought with Modi

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — APP/ file

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his visit to India should not be misconstrued in terms of bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Talking to a private TV channel prior to going to Goa, India, to take part in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting on Thursday, Bilawal said that he did not make any request for arranging his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India is hosting an SCO meeting from May 4 to 5 in Goa. “We are committed to the SCO charter and this visit should not be seen as a bilateral one but in the context of SCO. Our participation at the meeting reflects Pakistan’s continued commitment to the SCO charter and process and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities, Bilawal was reported as saying.

He said that they cannot let India to further isolate Pakistan.

According to state-run radio sources, no request for any bilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India has been made on this occasion.

Bilawal is the first Pakistani foreign minister who is visiting India in 12 years.