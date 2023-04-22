Berlusconi’s health slowly improving, doctors say

MILAN, Italy: Silvio Berlusconi´s health is slowly but progressively improving, doctors said on Friday, more than two weeks after the 86-year-old former Italian prime minister and media mogul was hospitalised in Milan.

Berlusconi was admitted to the intensive care unit at the San Raffaele on April 5, with what doctors later said was leukaemia and a lung infection. “The clinical picture of... Silvio Berlusconi appears to be slowly but progressively improving,” doctors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri said in an update issued on Friday.

Berlusconi, who was prime minister three times between 1994 and 2011, has been in and out of hospital for several years, notably after contracting coronavirus in 2020. He is currently a senator and president of his right-wing Forza Italia party, a junior partner in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni´s coalition government, although he rarely appears in public.