Three killed in Larkana road accident

SUKKUR: Three people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in district Larkana on Friday.A head-on collision between two motorcycles took place on Mashori Road near Baqrani in Larkana, in which three people were killed and three others were injured. The deceased were identified as Abdul Sattar Shar, Ali Hassan Shar and Hussain Ali Abro and the injured included Kewal Shar, Fahim and Waseem.Police shifted the deceased and the injured persons to a Larkana hospital for medico-legal formalities.
