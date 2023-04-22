 
April 22, 2023
Larkana police arrest Zainab Fatima’s killer

By Our Correspondent
April 22, 2023

SUKKUR: The Larkana police on Friday arrested the suspect who was involved in the killing of girl Zainab Fatima Soomro who went missing a few days ago.

The police said the suspect Sanaullah Soomro had been arrested in the murder case of child Zainab Fatima Soomro, adding that the accused confessed to his crime. The police presented the accused in the court, which remanded the accused in police custody for five days.