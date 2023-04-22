Larkana police arrest Zainab Fatima’s killer

SUKKUR: The Larkana police on Friday arrested the suspect who was involved in the killing of girl Zainab Fatima Soomro who went missing a few days ago.

The police said the suspect Sanaullah Soomro had been arrested in the murder case of child Zainab Fatima Soomro, adding that the accused confessed to his crime. The police presented the accused in the court, which remanded the accused in police custody for five days.