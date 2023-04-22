Larkana police arrest Zainab Fatima’s killer

SUKKUR: The Larkana police on Friday arrested the suspect who was involved in the killing of girl Zainab Fatima Soomro who went missing a few days ago.
The police said the suspect Sanaullah Soomro had been arrested in the murder case of child Zainab Fatima Soomro, adding that the accused confessed to his crime. The police presented the accused in the court, which remanded the accused in police custody for five days.
KARACHI: Three suspects were arrested in an injured state during two alleged encounters with police in parts of the...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has set aside the death sentence of a man in a kidnapping and murder case, as the...
KARACHI: Around two years after the director of the Usman Institute of Technology, Prof Dr Zahir Ali Syed, was shot...
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority on Friday fined nine food points during its Eid special inspection operation at Lorry...
SUKKUR: Three people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in district Larkana on Friday.A head-on...
LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed to remove the DPO Gujrat over the incident of police...