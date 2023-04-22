Boatmen asked to follow safety codes in Tarbela Lake

HARIPUR: The police on Friday warned that it would take stern legal action against the boatmen caught violating the safety code for boating in the Tarbela Lake.

A meeting in this connection was held at the Khalabat Township Police Station with SHO Chanzeb Tanoli in the chair. The boatmen, who were providing passenger services to both daily travellers and tourists, attended the meeting.

In line with direction from higher authorities pertaining to ensuring safe journey of passengers in the Tarbela Lake, the SHO informed them that the district administration and police had received complaints that the boatmen, transporting passengers, luggage and tourists in the Tarbela Lake daily, were not properly observing safety codes.

He said that the police parties would remain on alert and deputed along the Tarbela Lake during the Eid holidays to ensure that the safety codes were properly observed.The police officer made it clear that the life of the passengers was precious and the administration was committed to ensuring the safety of life and property to the passengers travelling by boats.

He warned the boatmen of Tarbela Lake of legal action if any of them was caught with overloading, ferrying animals and passengers together and the travellers without life jackets, would be prosecuted under the law and their boats impounded.

It may be added that 38 passengers were drowned when a Haripur bound boat carrying 38 passengers from district Torghar and surrounding areas capsized on July 3, 2019. Four bodies of minor children were recovered floating on the water’s surface the same day, 16 men swam to the bank of the Tarbela Lake while none from the 18 bodies could be recovered even after the lapse of three and half years.