Over 8,000 cops to perform security duty on Eid

LAHORE:Lahore Police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan to provide security to the citizens on the eve of Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

More than 8,000 police officers and personnel, including six SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs, 376 upper subordinates and lady police officers will perform security duties on Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr. More than 400 teams of dolphin squad and PRU will patrol continuously on Chand Raat and Eid.

Additional personnel will be deployed at mosques, Imam bargahs, places of worship, parks and recreational places on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Apart from mosques, more than 190 open places will also be provided security for Eid prayers. CCPO said that on Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr, one-wheeling, aerial firing and rioting will not be allowed and all activities will be monitored with the cameras of the Safe Cities Authority. He said that Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Teams, and police station vehicles will continuously patrol around mosques and other sensitive and important places. In view of Eid-ul-Fitr, search, sweep and combing operations, snap checking were also conducted across the city, he added.

Meanwhile, overall security of the City, including mosques, Imambargahs and other religious as well as public places remained tight on the eve of Jumma-tul-Wida. More than 5,000 police officers were deputed to ensure the security of masajids and other religious places. Around 5,057 mosques were divided into three categories according to their sensitivity (218 mosques of 'A' category, 775 mosques of 'B' category and 4,064 mosques fall in category 'C'). Lahore police also provided protection to all the trucking points of free flour bags distribution centres set up in different areas of the City by the Punjab government and more than 500 police personnel, including lady constables were also deputed at these trucking points. Around 110 teams of Police Response Unit (PRU), 307 teams of Dolphin Squad and personnel of police stations ensured effective patrolling around the important places. Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained on high alert and conducted effective patrolling around the mosques, Imambargahs and important public places. Police checked all the vehicles particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city.