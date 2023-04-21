Six injured suspects held after various ‘police encounters’

KARACHI: Police arrested six suspects in an injured state during various encounters in parts of the city on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Rangers arrested two suspects involved in robbery and extortion.

Rangers and police during a joint raid arrested two suspects, Kashif Ali, alias Tunda, and Rehman Ali, alias Mane, involved in several cases of robbery and extortion from Orangi Town. Stolen motorcycles were also recovered from their possession. According to a spokesperson for the Rangers, Kashif along with his accomplices had on April 12 committed a robbery at a car mechanic garage and injured a person for offering resistance.

The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, in which the suspects could be seen firing and fleeing. During the preliminary investigation, the suspect admitted to stealing 20 motorcycles, 300 mobile phones and more than Rs500,000 in cash in more than 200 cases of robbery in Orangi Town and surrounding areas.

The suspects were handed over to the police for initiation of legal proceedings. Separately, a suspect was arrested in an injured state during an encounter with police in Liaquatabad. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as Daniyal, son of Sabir. Further investigations are under way.

In another encounter, two more suspects were arrested in an injured state after an exchange of fire with police in Nazimabad. They were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. They were identified as Hajir Hussain and Arif. Further investigations are under way.

Similarly, three more suspected street criminals were arrested after an exchange of fire with the police in the Malir City area. They were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.The arrested men included Abdur Rahman, Ayub Khan and Asadullah. Cases were registered against them and investigations were under way.