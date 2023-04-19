Failed system

Our educational system is very poor and will never deliver us the skilled labour that we need. This is mainly due to the mismanagement that is prevalent in our educational institutions. The political class rarely pays attention to this issue, which is reflected in our paltry education budget.
In the rare cases that education does feature in our national discourse, it is often as a pawn in our political, ethnic and sectarian conflicts or due to some scandal. If things do not change on this front, there will be nothing to stop the country’s downwards trajectory.
Ali Hyder Siyal
Hyderabad
Recently, Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa attended the celebration of the golden jubilee of the 1973 constitution...
The Israeli occupation of Palestine has been widely covered in media across the world. The Al-Aqsa mosque is at the...
This refers to the article ‘Beginning of the end?’ by Ghazi Salahuddin. We were unlucky in that our sincere...
Each day the newspaper carries reports of shortage of water in one area or the other. Taps in the most densely...
I am writing to express my deep concern about the rampant street crime in Karachi. Just last week, I parked my bike...
Nepra has raised electricity bills to the point where, including all taxes, you will be charged Rs17000 for 400 units,...