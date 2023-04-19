Failed system

Our educational system is very poor and will never deliver us the skilled labour that we need. This is mainly due to the mismanagement that is prevalent in our educational institutions. The political class rarely pays attention to this issue, which is reflected in our paltry education budget.

In the rare cases that education does feature in our national discourse, it is often as a pawn in our political, ethnic and sectarian conflicts or due to some scandal. If things do not change on this front, there will be nothing to stop the country’s downwards trajectory.

Ali Hyder Siyal

Hyderabad