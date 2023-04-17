Larkana police recover two men

SUKKUR: The Larkana police on Sunday recovered two youth who were kidnapped by dacoits through ‘honey-trap’ a month ago.

Larkana SSP Dr Muhammad Imran said that last month, two youth Irfan s/o Arbello Mirani and Saeed s/o Shahzado Bhatti were kidnapped by dacoits in Larkana through honey-trap. A few days, the dacoits shared the video of abducted youth on the social media, in which they had demanded ransom against the release of the youth, he added.

He said after the notice of the incident taken by the Sindh CM, Sindh IGP and Larkana DIG constituted a joint team of Larkana and Kashmore Police. The SSP said after tracing out the location of the kidnappers, the police raided the Katcha area of Kashmore and recovered the youth, however the kidnappers managed to escape.

He said that the youth told the police that the dacoits had honey-trapped them through a fake friendship on mobile phone and later invited them for filming TikTok.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested three accused allegedly involved in the killing of a woman and her daughter in Larkana.

Sajida Bibi w/o Deedar Bohar and her daughter Aqeela lost their lives in the firing incident at Qambar bypass in Larkana when they were heading to their home in a car after attending a district and sessions court in Qambar. In the incident, the victim’s another daughter Aneela was injured, while her son Jamil remained unhurt.

Jamil, who survived the attack, had told the police that they were attacked by their uncles Ahmed Ali, Rehmat Ali, Meeral and others over a family dispute.