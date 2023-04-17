Six cops killed in road accident near Khuzdar

KHUZDAR: Six policemen were killed in a road accident in Wadh area of Khuzdar in the wee hours of Sunday.
According to police the policemen were on their way to their native area from Quetta to attend Eid celebrations when their car collided with a truck in Wadh area. They were identified as Abdul Jabbar, Dhani Bakhsh, Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Salim and Talha. The victims belonging to Bela police and were the residents of Hub and Lesbela districts. They had come to the provincial capital for a course. According to the police the victims were trapped in the vehicle wreckage.
