Imad calls Babar ‘best in the world’

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim heaped praise on skipper Babar Azam after the latter scored a sensational century in the second T20I against New Zealand on Saturday in Lahore.

Azam scored 101 runs in 58 balls with 11 fours and three sixes, at a strike-rate of 174.13, which helped his side take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. During a chat after the match, Imad said that the right-hander is the best player in the world at the moment. “I have seen many innings but this was at the top of the line in my opinion, especially the way he [Babar] carried on after we lost three wickets. The wicket was holding as well. But the way he played was simply brilliant. There's no doubt that he's the best player in the world,” said Imad.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was also full of praise for Babar. He said that the support extended by the skipper on the field and in the dressing room gave a lot of confidence to him as well as other members of the team. “I have played all my cricket under the captaincy of Babar Azam and the way he supports us on the field gives me a lot of confidence. He always consults for field settings, and I stay relaxed under his captaincy and enjoy it," he said while talking in a post-match interview.

"Personally, I enjoy Babar Azam’s batting and after losing wickets in quick succession, then to get back the momentum and set up a good total and scoring a hundred on the last ball was great. We were all very excited about it and wanted him to score a hundred and hats off to him."

Haris Rauf also came up with an outstanding bowling show in the match, grabbing four wickets in his 4-over spell. In the 1st T20I too, Rauf had grabbed wickets. “Back-to-back wins are good for the team and the confidence of boys is up. The ball was gripping today so I tried slower ones after reading the wicket. I don’t focus much on milestones and keep my focus on matches and give my 100 percent effort. Wickets are not in my mind as I try to bowl dot balls,” he said.