Man, son booked for misbehaving with traffic police officer

A case has been registered against a man and his son at the New Town police station for misbehaving towards a traffic police officer at Bahadurabad’s Char Minar Chowrangi on Friday.
The case was registered on the complaint of ASI Muhammad Maqbool. He said there was a traffic jam due to double parking at the roundabout, and when a driver was asked to remove his vehicle, he did not comply.
The complainant said that when he gave a challan to the driver, the motorist and his son, named Rehan, came from a photostat shop, snatched the challan copy and tore it into piece.
He said Rehan and his father began to use abusive words against him and interfered in the government work.
The officer demanded strict action should be taken against them.
