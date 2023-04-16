Elderly man dies after getting free flour bag in Narowal

NAROWAL: An elderly citizen breathed his last on Saturday moments after getting a free wheat flour bag in Narowal.

According to the Narowal Deputy Commissioner veteran citizen Abdul Rauf suffered heart attack after receiving the flour bag from the Free Flour Centre. Abdul Rauf was waiting for his grandson outside the Flour Centre when he felt pain in the chest, the DC said and added he was rushed to hospital by 1122 staff but breathed his last on the way.