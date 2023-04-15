Three children killed in Chaman blast

QUETTA: As many as three children lost their lives in Balochistan’s Chaman district on Friday when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Rehman Kahol area near the Afghan border.
According to Levies sources, the blast took place in an abandoned house where children were playing.
While two of the children were killed instantly, the third child passed away while being taken to the hospital.
The heirs of the deceased were transporting the injured child to Quetta for medical treatment when he succumbed to his injuries.
Following the incident, senior administration officials and Levies personnel arrived at the site to launch an investigation. The incident comes only two days after a pen bomb seriously injured a madrassah student in the Saranan tehsil of Balochistan’s Pishin district.
ISLAMABAD: The federal government is considering to extend declared five public holidays to six on the occasion of...
ISLAMABAD: A decision about the next prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is likely on Saturday , but AJK...
KARACHI: The International Monetary Fund can object to the release of Rs 21 billion for elections ordered by the...
Dr Shireen Mazari said that April 14 is the last date for the legal status of the caretaker government in Punjab.
ISLAMABAD: Former governor Punjab Barrister Shahid Hamid and his brother and former federal law and justice minister...
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan governor expressed cautious optimism about the economy in crisis, saying the...