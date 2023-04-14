Violation of orders for polls: SC petitioned for action against ‘contemners’

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was Thursday requested to initiate contempt proceedings against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf for not implementing its order of April 4, directing elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Maulvi Iqbal Haider, advocate, filed a contempt petition with the apex court under Article 204 of the Constitution, read with Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003, making Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Maryam Nawaz, Secretary Finance Hameed Yaqoob Sheikh and Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf as respondents.

The petitioner submitted that the respondents and alleged contemners deliberately and intentionally managed to destroy and dispute the order of the apex

court of April 4 that had ordered the federal government to release by April 10, Rs21 billion to the Election Commission for holding elections.

He prayed the apex

court to prosecute the alleged contemners who willfully refrained from implementing the apex court order.