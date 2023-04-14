LHC dismisses petition against SC bill

A file photo of the Lahore High Court. — AFP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging Section 4 of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023. The court dismissed the petition due to non-maintainability as the registrar's office had raised objections to it.

Petitioner Mushkoor Hussain had filed the petition through Advocate Nadeem Sarwar and listed the Federation of Pakistan through the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Federation of Pakistan through the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Cabinet Division, and the president of Pakistan through his principal secretary as respondents.

The petitioner prayed that the court must suspend the operation of the aforementioned “impugned section” till the disposal of the petition. The petitioner requested the court to declare the bill ultra vires of the Constitution.