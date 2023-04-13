Nawaz’s return: Fawad moves SC against rejection of plea by LHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. —File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday challenged the LHC verdict in the Supreme Court, rejecting his request to be made a party to the case of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

On Wednesday, Fawad requested the apex court to implead him as a party to the instant case. He submitted that at the time when Nawaz was allowed to travel abroad, Shehbaz Sharif had guaranteed that his brother would return home. He contended that Nawaz Sharif was a fugitive, and Shehbaz Sharif, instead of acting as his guarantor, issued him a diplomatic passport.

“Whether the learned high court was justified to dismiss my petition without discussing the facts and legal points raised in his petition,” Fawad Chaudhry questioned.

He requested the apex court that his petition for leave to appeal be accepted and the order passed by the learned high court dated March 16, 2023, be set aside, in addition to impleading him as a party in the instant matter, which is pending with the Lahore High Court.