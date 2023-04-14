So much to give

Dr Ajmal Sawand’s cold-blooded murder has deprived a generation of young people of a great teacher. Before returning to teach in Pakistan, Dr Sawand earned his doctorate in France and was a temporary assistant professor in the faculty of mathematics and computer science at the University of Paris Descartes. He was also conducting research on wireless health systems and applications. He had much to offer his students and his country. Unfortunately, unlike so many others in Sindh, his life was cruelly cut short by an act of senseless violence. It is clear beyond a doubt that levels of violence are far too high in the province and the authorities need to do more to restore order.

Musrat Sattar Noonari

Kashmore