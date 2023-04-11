Imran approaches IHC against FIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to quash an FIR registered by Ramna Police Station pertaining to using ‘inappropriate’ language against officers of an institution.

Imran Khan had named the federation, IGPs of Punjab and Islamabad, Ramna SHO and the area magistrate as respondents in his case. He argued that he had spoken on a TV channel in Lahore, then how a case could be registered against him in Islamabad.

He further said the FIR was politically motivated and prayed the court terminate it. It is pertinent to mention here that Ramna Police Station had registered an FIR against Imran Khan under sections 500, 505, and 138 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).