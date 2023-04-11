Collection of Islamic artefacts put on display

Islamabad: A collection of Islamic artefacts from various regions and sources has been put on display for the visitors at the Centaurus Mall.

The exhibition is a treasure trove of historical Islamic artifacts, including a 40-year-old ‘ghilaf-e-kaba’, a key to the Kaaba, ancient Islamic scripture written on vessels, the smallest written Quran, and the oldest hand-written Qurans from different regions such as Kashmir, Sindh, and from the Mughal and Ottoman empires periods. Notably, the Quran used by the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb is also on display. In addition to the artefacts, visitors can enjoy the work of different Islamic calligraphy artists, whose work adds extra beauty to the month of Ramazan. This Islamic calligraphy exhibition is sure to leave visitors in awe of the rich cultural heritage of the Islamic world.

The exhibition was inaugurated Monday by chief guest Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, the Governor of Balochistan, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan (CEO of The Centaurus) and Dr Rashid Ilyas Khan (senior vice president The Centaurus). The distinguished guests also included Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari (president, ICCI), Engr. Azhar-ul-islam Zafar (vice president, ICCI), Faad Waheed (senior vice president ICCI), Usman Sahauqat (vice president, industrial area association), Sardar Tahir Mehmood (president, Islamabad Estate Agents Association), Ajmal Baloch (president all Pakistan Trade Unions), Kashif Choudhry (president, Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan) and Chaudhry Zahid Rafiq (Secretary General IEAA). The Centaurus has been organising annual exhibitions of Kaaba, and this year marks the fourth of its kind. People from all walks of life have shown great interest in this exhibition.

Dignitaries expressed their appreciation for the unique experience provided to mall visitors and thanked the Centaurus mall management for organizing such an event. The exhibition is a testament to the deep-rooted spirituality and cultural heritage of Islam. It provides a unique opportunity to learn about the history and significance of these holy artefacts and to strengthen our faith in the most profound way.