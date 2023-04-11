Okara varsity VC calls on governor

LAHORE: The University of Okara’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad called upon Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman here on Monday and discussed certain strategic matters related to the university administration.

According to a press release, the VC requested the governor to help him to fill the vacant positions of senior administrative staff, including Treasurer, Controller and Chief Engineer for the smooth functioning of the institution.

The governor ensured to extend support in this regard. The governor also gave consent to personally participate in the second convocation of the UO and directed the VC to make arrangements for the event right after the appointment of the Controller of Examinations.

Prof Sajid apprised Baligh-ur-Rehman of the key academic and infrastructural developments of the UO and the latter expressed satisfaction over it. The governor also nominated Prof Sajid as a member of the Climate Change Consortium, a forum that includes all universities and higher education institutions of Punjab.

UET open day on 13th: The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) will organise an open day on April 13. A UET spokesperson said that the visiting prospective students would be able to attend the event with their parents to get information related to admissions, scholarship, career counselling besides an opportunity to visit the university’s departments. The open day will start at 9am and will continue till 3 pm.