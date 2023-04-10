Outrage as India fixes G20 meet in Srinagar

Several tweets and YouTube videos from the documentary "India: The Modi Question" are no longer viewable on both social media platforms.— AFP/File

NEW DELHI: India has fixed the date for the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, ignoring the protests of China and Pakistan.

India updated its G-20 calendar, saying the working group meeting on tourism would be held in Srinagar from May 22 to 24. According to media reports, like Arunachal Pradesh, China may distance itself from the meeting going to be held in Srinagar.

According to reports, preparations for the meeting to be held in Srinagar started last year. The G-20 meetings are being organised in all 28 states and 8 union territories.

Keeping this in view, meetings were also held in Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. China and Pakistan objected to this. China itself claims Arunachal Pradesh.

Muhammad Saleh Zaafir adds: Pakistan has sensitised Group-20 (G20) member countries about its reservation pertaining to Indian design to host a meeting on tourism in Srinagar, the capital of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has reminded the countries that Srinagar is part of the disputed area and it is an internationally acclaimed fact since Indian occupation of certain parts of Kashmir is on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), hence no such international gathering could be held in established disputed areas.

Earlier, New Delhi had announced to host several meetings including in Run of Kutch adjoining Rajasthan. Pakistan and China both had objected to the Indian design to hold the meetings in disputed areas but now the Indians have announced the schedule.

The sources said that Pakistan is ascertaining details and will agitate the matter on international forums. It is understood that Pakistan and China are also in touch with each other about the matter.