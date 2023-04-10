 
Monday April 10, 2023
The reason is you

April 10, 2023

Our finance minister recently stated that a constitutional crisis has been created in the country. When the PDM government is willing to violate the constitution and a Supreme Court order to hold elections in Punjab, it will obviously lead to constitutional crises.

The finance minister is bemoaning a state of affairs he and his own party have helped bring about.

Zahid Iqbal

Rawalpindi