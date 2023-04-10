SHC directs KWSB to take action against illegal hydrants in District West

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) and others to take action against illegal hydrants if they are being operated in Orangi Town and other areas of District West.

The direction came recently on a petition against operation of illegal hydrants in Orangi Town and other parts of District West. The petitioner submitted that he was a resident of Data Nagar in Orangi Town and was aggrieved due to operation of illegal hydrants in different areas of the district.

A counsel for the petitioner submitted that people of the area were facing shortage of water on account of illegal operation of hydrants. He submitted that despite numerous directions of the Supreme Court for removal of illegal hydrants from the city, the KWSB and other official respondents were reluctant to take any action against them. The counsel alleged that instead of removing the illegal hydrants, the authorities were conniving with those involved in the illegal business.

He submitted that an inquiry was also pending against negligent KWSB officials before the Anti-Corruption Establishment but the illegal hydrants were still being operated in the area. A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi after the preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices to the KWSB and others, and called their comments on April 18.

The high court in the meantime directed the KWSB and other official respondents to ensure that if any illegal hydrants were being operated in Orangi Town and other areas of District West in violation of the Supreme Court orders, strict action was taken while associating with law enforcement agencies. The SHC directed a provincial law officer to submit a compliance report on the next hearing.

Heritage site

The SHC also recently directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and others to look into the matter with regard to construction of a multi-storey building in Ghulam Hussain Quarter, Saddar, a site that had been declared heritage.

The petitioner submitted that unauthorised and illegal construction was being made at Ghulam Hussain Kasim Quarter in violation of the law and approved building plan. The counsel submitted that the construction was taking place after demolition of the heritage building.

He submitted that the matter had been reported to relevant authorities and the heritage department that also lodged an FIR but no action had so far been taken with regard to illegal construction.

The SHC issued pre-admission notices to the SBCA, heritage department and others and called their comments on April 19. The high court directed the SBCA and other official respondents to look into the matter and inspect the site and if they found that an illegal construction was being raised by the private builder in violation of the law and approved building plan on a declared heritage building, appropriate action may be taken in accordance with the law. The high court sought a compliance report on the next hearing.