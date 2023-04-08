‘Coronavirus still exists in country’

Rawalpindi:Dean of Paediatrics Professor of Rawalpindi Medical University Dr. Rai Muhammad Asghar has said that in March at least 50 coronavirus cases were reported per day in Pakistan, says a press release.

And as many as 168 coronavirus patients were confirmed, with a positive rate of 1 to 3 per cent, which is less than last year, but the corona virus is still present in the country.Although its severity has decreased and those patients who have had corona before and were vaccinated, they are also at the risk of corona disease.

Dr. Rai Asghar said that the number of corona patients is not increasing in Pakistan, but new patients are being confirmed daily.The reason for the lack of severity in corona is that there are now many sub-variants of the new coronavirus omicron variant hyomicron that are not much affected by the vaccine or the first disease.

Prof. Dr. Rai Asghar said that if precautions are not taken on Eid, the cases of coronavirus may increase.Coronavirus may now exist like the flu, so we have to take constant precautions and change our lifestyle.