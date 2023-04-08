Soft policy on TTP resulted in new terror wave: NSC

PM Shehbaz chair the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on April 7, 2023. PID

ISLAMABAD: The participants in the 41st meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) expressed a unanimous view on Friday that the new wave of terrorism was the result of a soft policy adopted by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government with the banned outfit Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).



Participants in the NSC meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, were of the unanimous view that “as a result of the soft policy, which was followed without any thought against aspirations and expectations of masses, terrorists were allowed to return to safe havens in the country while miscreants were released from jails in the name of confidence building.”

According to the statement issued at the end of the meeting, as a result of the return of high-value terrorists and assistance, which they received from the terror organisations in Afghanistan, the country’s peace and stability, which were achieved with numerous sacrifices, were destroyed.

The meeting approved the launch of a multi-dimensional and comprehensive operation to root out terrorism from the country. “The NSC meeting approved the comprehensive operation with a new pledge and spirit and with support of the government and the nation to purge the country of the curse of terrorism,” the official statement said.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, chief ministers, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Air Chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu and DG ISI Lt-General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum also attended the meeting.

The comprehensive operation, along with the security aspect, would also involve efforts at political, economic, diplomatic and social levels. A high-level committee, constituted by the NSC, would submit a report within two weeks for the launch of the operation and its parameters. At the outset, the participants in the meeting paid tributes to Shuhada martyred in the Gayari tragedy on April 7, 2012. The NSC meeting also emphasised comprehensive national security with main focus on relief for the masses, while the forum was apprised that the government was taking measures in this regard. “The meeting also recognised sacrifices and efforts of the security forces for lasting peace in the country and pledged to continue efforts to achieve the ultimate objective.”

The meeting also appreciated the successful operation by the top intelligence agency in which high-valued terrorist and founder of the Balochistan National Army Gulzar Imam was apprehended. The NSC meeting also strongly condemned efforts for increasing division in society, smear and hatred campaigns against institutions and their leadership on social media with the support of externally sponsored toxic propaganda and observed that it would also negatively impact national security.

The NSC meeting, while making a pledge to foil designs of enemies of the country, also maintained that peace achieved with continuous efforts and sacrifices would be ensured at all costs.