1,334 shopkeepers arrested for overcharging

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haidar visited Badami Bagh Vegetable and Fruit Market to review the onion auction and checked the quality of vegetables and fruits Thursday.

She said district administration Lahore was proactive to implement the govt rates and to control the high prices. She said that the performance of Price Control Magistrates was being reviewed on a daily basis for implementation of official rates. DC disclosed that 239,841 points had been checked so far and fines were imposed due to violation of rules at 8,849 places across the district. She stated that 2,225 cases were registered against shopkeepers while 1,334 shopkeepers were apprehended due to overcharging and 1,022 points were fined due to violation of rules. She disclosed that 977 points were checked and fines were imposed on 99 fruits and vegetables sellers. Besides, cases were registered against 27 shopkeepers and 14 people were apprehended, she said and directed all Price Control Magistrates and authorities concerned that no negligence would be tolerated on the sale of essential commodities at high prices, and strict actions should be taken against profiteers. She said that apart from the regular teams, Price Control Magistrates should also keep an eye on special critical markets. "The district administration Lahore is trying to provide all possible facilities to the people", she added.

DIGITAL CENSUS TEAMS: DC visited areas of Shahdara, Islampura and Karim Park to evaluate performances of Digital Census teams in the field. She said census was being done by dividing five tehsils of Lahore district into seven parts and the final date of census was extended from April 4th to April 10th. She instructed that census should be completed by April 10th. She stated that more than 90 percent of the target of 1,637,010 households was completed. She instructed all 630 supervisors in all tehsils under the supervision of respective ACs should complete the remaining census process soon.