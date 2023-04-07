Huge quantity of illegal cosmetics, eatables seized

LAHORE: Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) raided several super stores in the provincial capital and seized huge quantity of cosmetics and food products of various substandard, illegal and unregistered companies.

The raids were made on the special directions of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Memon. According to a spokesperson for authority, PSQCA Director General Zain ul Abedin ordered the officers to tighten the screws against illegal companies of cosmetics and food. On which, special task force raided the different super stores in the city and seized huge quantity of shampoo, skin creams, tooth paste, hair colour, toilet soap and food products including red chilli, turmeric powder, cooking oil and honey of various illegal and unregistered companies. The packing of most of the cosmetics companies had incomplete addresses. It may be mentioned here that all these stores had been served notices repeatedly to stop selling products of illegal and unregistered companies.

Zain ul Abedin has ordered the task force to continue the action against illegal and unregistered manufacturers of cosmetics and food products and said that special teams have been formed to check stores for open market sampling. He said that no super store would be permitted to sale products of illegal and unregistered companies, adding that the companies with having incomplete and fake addresses on packing would also not be spared. He said that people should avoid purchasing products of illegal and unlicensed brands.