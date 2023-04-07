Israeli assault on Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque condemned

LAHORE:Religious leaders on Thursday strongly condemned the Israeli army’s violence against Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy month of Ramazan, terming it state terrorism and demanding immediate unified action by Muslim states to protect the Palestinian Muslims facing genocide by illegal Zionist state.

Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh told media that Israeli army’s trademark assault on worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque is the most atrocious form of state terrorism, emphasising that Israeli oppression against Palestinian Muslims has been unrelenting ever since the Zionists illegally occupied Palestine.

He said the Zionist regime has once more blatantly portrayed its anti-Islam designs and Islamophobic terrorism, which is aimed at carrying out a complete genocide of the Palestinian Muslims. He strongly condemned that several Muslim nations still seem to be convinced of improving relations with illegitimate Zionist state, which is bent upon exterminating Palestinian Muslims. He said it is high time that Muslim countries realise that Israel can never be an ally and they must join forces in completely boycotting Israel, and impose restrictions on the Zionist state to thwart its nefarious designs.

Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith naib ameer and member of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Abdul Ghafoor Rashid said the unprovoked Israeli army’s attack on Palestinian worshippers coincided with the Swedish court decision to legalise the desecration of Holy Quran by Christian fanatics. He in a statement, said that the sharply increasing conspiracies and Islamophobia acts against Muslims clearly showed that western nations want Muslims to forcibly give up their religious freedom and identity. He said that Israeli and Swedish provocation is not based on religion or morality, but it is their evil nature. He urged upon Muslim Ummah to show unity and consensus on countering anti-Islam conspiracies and the West’s double standards regarding Islam and Muslims. Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (Sawad-e-Azam) ameer Pir Syed Mahfouz Mashhadi and Secretary General Pir Syed M Iqbal Shah expressed their regret that despite the passage of 75 years, international organisations dominated by Christians and Jews badly failed in resolving the Palestine issue. United Nations has not been able to find a solution to the Palestinian problem.