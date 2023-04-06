Desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque: Ulema Council announces protests across Muslim world against Israel on 7th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council announced to hold protests on Friday against the Israeli brutalities all over the Muslim world as the Israeli forces stormed Masjid-e-Al-Aqsa on Tuesday night and arrested Palestinians.

“The desecration of Masjid-e-Al-Aqsa by the Israeli forces is sad, unacceptable and condemnable,” said leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council in a joint statement issued on Wednesday.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami and others said in a joint statement that Israeli atrocities always increased specifically during the holy month of Ramadan.

The PUC stated that the way Israeli soldiers stormed Masjid-e-Al-Aqsa and desecrated the premises of the Mosque and committed atrocities on the Palestinians praying inside Masjid-e-Al-Aqsa is unacceptable and condemnable.

“Against this brutality of Israel, the leadership of all religions and respective organizations struggling for world peace should take practical steps against this barbarism,” the PUC stated.

Leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council said that the United Nations would have to take practical steps against Israeli aggression instead of limiting for verbal statements.

It also appealed to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take practical measures against Israeli aggression.