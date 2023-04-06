Charity appeals for donations to serve thalassemia patients

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services has appealed to well off people and the general public to donate fitrana and zakat to the foundation so they could better serve the patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related diseases.

“The Frontier Foundation has been providing free of cost medical treatment to the patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia, blood cancer and other blood-related diseases for the last two decades. Currently, there are 3,500 patients registered with the Frontier Foundation, who are deserving for zakat and fitrana or other financial donations,” Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem, the chairman of Frontier Foundation Hematology Services, said while making an earnest appeal to the people for donations.

He appealed to the people and philanthropists to donate the fitrana and zakat to his organisation so the patients should be provided free of cost medical treatment.“We must remember the children suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related diseases on this happiest occasion,” he said while chairing a meeting regarding a campaign for collection of zakat.

Frontier Foundation Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman briefed the participants about the free treatment facilities being provided to the patients.He said that over Rs60 million expenses were being incurred on the free treatment of patients thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related diseases at the hospital.

He said that the sky-rocketing prices of essential items and medicines had badly affected the purchasing power of purchase of people and giving donations had now become a herculean task for the people in the prevailing situation.

On this occasion, Sahibzada Haleem said that people should donate fitrana and zakat to the Frontier Foundation Hematology Services as the thalassemia patients under treatment at the foundation’s hospital were looking to the donations of philanthropists to save their precious lives.

He said that the foundation was being run through the donations and zakat offered by the people and philanthropists.He said that people should come forward to help the poor patients and save their precious lives.