Bullet-riddled body of youth found abandoned in Khairpur

SUKKUR: The bullet-riddled body of a youth was found abandoned in village Aalim Khan Gopang in district Khairpur on Monday.
The youth was later identified as Juman s/o late Muhammad Bakhsh Phulpoto, resident of Eidal Khan near Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur. People belonging to Phulpoto tribe shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy report.
