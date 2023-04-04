Baligh approves allowance for Sahiwal University workers

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman as Chancellor approved several important summaries related to universities and approved a 25% special allowance 2021 for employees from grade 1 to grade 19 of Sahiwal University.

He appointed Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, Acting Vice Chancellor/Professor of Pediatrics Cardiology as Pro Vice Chancellor of the Uni versity of Child Health Sciences.Balighur Rehman approved amendments in Abdus Salam School of Mathematical Sciences Statutes 2003 regarding eligibility criteria and terms and conditions for the post of Director General.

Furthermore, Governor Punjab as Patron nominated Khalid Waleed Khan, Advocate Supreme Court and Huma Fakhar, Chairperson & Funder Map Services Pvt Ltd. as the Board of Governors of the University of Chenab, Gujrat for a period of three years. Governor Punjab also approved the amendment in the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad employees (scale 17 &above) (Appointment And Conditions of Service) Statues, 1989 for a new entry for the post of Bio-Safety Officer.

Governor Punjab/Chance- llor approved and signed the minutes of the meeting of the Senate of King Edward Medical University. Governor Punjab further approved the Regularization Service Rules 2023 of King Edward Medical University Employees. Governor Punjab also approved the special allowance for the employees of KEMU.

In addition; he also approved the nomination of syndicate members of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences for a period of three years. Among them are Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Vice Chancellor, Education University, Dr. Khalid Naeem Khawaja, Adjunct Professor Animal Genomics& Biotech, PIASA, NARC, Islamabad, Prof. Dr Kausar Malik, Director Center of Excellence Molecular Biology, Lahore, Dr Kanwal Amin, Vice Chancellor, Home Economics

University Lahore and Prof. Dr, Hafsa Zaneb, Chairperson Anatomy. And Histology

Department, Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Lahore.