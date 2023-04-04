Robbery bid foiled; two held

Two traffic wardens foiled a robbery bid by arresting two suspected robbers on Monday. Reportedly, two suspected robbers had conducted a robbery bid at a sweet shop situated at PECO Road. As the suspects were fleeing the victims made a noise that alerted the patrolling officers Ejaz and Ibrar. They followed the suspects and arrested them. Weapons, stolen valuables were also recovered from them. They were handed over to the local police.

PRISONER DIES: An inmate has died in Camp Jail on Monday. The victim 45-year-old Munir was jailed in many cases. On the day of the incident, his condition deteriorated and was shifted to Lahore Services Hospital. However, he could not survive and died. Police removed the body to morgue.