‘Roads damaged in rains being repaired’

LAHORE : On the instructions of the Communications & Works Department, rehabilitation work of the roads damaged in recent rains across the province has started.

According to a spokesman of the department, all the three chief engineers of highways across the province conducted a survey of the roads in their respective areas and where there were cuts or potholes due to the heavy rains of the previous day, were being filled in without delay to avoid the anticipated accidents. The highways staff was deputed to the repair work so that traffic flow should not be affected anywhere in Punjab, the spokesman said and added that the staff of the Highways Department had been working in the field.

He said, "All the chief engineers have also sent report to the secretary C&W. The chief engineers have been urged not to sit back until the last cut or pothole is repaired and keep their staff and machinery alert in view of possible rains and not to show laxity in this regard."