Massive reshuffle carried out in KP bureaucracy

PESHAWAR: The KP government on Friday carried out a massive reshuffle in the provincial bureaucracy.

A notification said Khayam Hassan was posted Secretary Planning & Development Department.

Secretary Administration Khalid Iyas was made Officer on Special Duty.

Javed Marwat was posted Secretary for Agriculture.

Syed Nazar Hussain wad posted Secretary for Climate Change, Forestry, Environment & Wildlife while Aamer Latif was made an OSD.

Hameed Ullah Shah was posted Secretary Minerals and Muhammad Tahir Orakzai was made an OSD.

Muhammad Shahid Sohail Khan was posted Secretary Culture Tourism while Adeel Shah made an OSD.

Ihsan Ullah Khan was posted Secretary Excise while Dr Amder Ali Khan was posted Secretary Livestock.

Rashid Khan was posted Secretary Housing, Mati Ullah Secretary Industries while Roohullah made ab OSD.

Muhammad Fakhre Alam was posted Secretary Labour Department, Abdul Basit made Secretary Relife while Zakaullah Khattak was named Secretary Science Technology and Information Technology.

Ijaz Afzal was made PDA DG, Fayaz Ali Shah was made an OSD.

Muhammad Naeem was made an OSD while Mustafa Kamal named DG Minerals.

Aneela Mehfooz Durrani was posted Secretary Higher Education.

Additional Chief Secretary Ikramullah was named Senior Member Board of Revenue.

Muhammad Zuber Qureshi was named KP Additional Chief Secretary.

Principal Secretary to Governor Mehmood Hassan was made an OSD.

He was replaced by Mazhar Irshad.

Muhammad Abid Majeed was named Secretary Home while Khushal Khan was made an OSD.

Mehmood Aslam was posted Health Secretary while Mukhtiar Ahmed named Secretary Information.

Syed Zaheerul Islam was made an OSD while Aamir Farooq was made Secretary Local Goverment.

The services of Secretary P and D, Shah Mehmood, were placed at the disposal of federal government.